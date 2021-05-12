Missouri lawmakers working on police reform bill

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A sweeping police reform package is making its way through the general assembly in Jefferson City as the legislative session winds down.

The bill relaxes the residency requirements for Kansas City police officers, allowing them to live within 30 miles of response time on the Missouri side.

Departments would be required under the bill to check an officer’s history and ban chokeholds. Lawmakers in Missouri’s Capitol said the legislation has bipartisan support.

“This is truly a bipartisan piece of legislation, I think it’s one that’s going to be hugely beneficial to the entire state long-term,” said Senator Tony Luetkemeyer.

The bill originally has a provision to allow lawmakers to issue subpoenas requiring people to testify in front of the legislature, but it was removed after Governor Parson said he was against it.

On May 12, the Senate passed the bill and now needs final approval from the house before heading to the governor’s desk.