SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The statewide gas price average in Missouri is at $3.76 a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. AAA said this price is one cent more compared to this day last week and is $1.10 more per gallon compared to this day last year.

Nationally, the average price per gallon of gas is $4.13, which is two cents more compared to this day last week.

“Global uncertainty and rising U.S. demand have contributed to crude oil staying elevated around $100 per barrel,” said AAA Spokesperson Nick Chabarria. “As long as crude remains high, drivers can anticipate continued fluctuations in pump prices heading into the summer months.”

Drivers in Missouri are paying the 3rd lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.