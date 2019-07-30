Mississippi Walmart shooting suspect down after gunfire erupts inside store, cops say

Ms. (FOX) — A gunman accused of opening fire inside a northern Mississippi Walmart on Tuesday — leaving two dead and a police officer injured — was shot and taken into police custody, officials said.

The incident unfolded Monday morning at the store’s location in Southhaven, a city roughly 14 miles south of Memphis, Tenn., according to WHBQ.

Update: two people killed this when a shooter opened fire at Southhaven, MS Walmart. A police officer and the suspected shooter have both been shot and are being treated. #FOX13GMM Live with team coverage pic.twitter.com/0NHWsm2SW6 — Valerie (@valonfox) July 30, 2019

DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco told the news station that at least two people were dead and the suspect was shot – but their condition but not immediately clear.

One person was found dead inside the Walmart Supercenter and one person was found dead in the parking lot, the sheriff said.

A police officer was injured in the shooting but was protected by a bulletproof vest, the news outlet reported. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he is expected to be OK.

The Walmart Supercenter, located in a shopping complex, was surrounded by a massive law enforcement response as officers set up a perimeter around the store.

Carlos Odom, a 35-year-old customer, told The Associated Press he was leaving the Supercenter around 6:30 a.m. when he heard more than a dozen gunshots ring out.

Odom said he ran into the parking lot and later spoke on the phone with his cousin — who he said works at the store. He said his cousin told him one of the shooting victims was an employee.

The man’s cousin said the gunman was also an employee at the Walmart.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.