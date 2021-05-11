Missing Georgia woman’ body found along Illinois highway

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a woman whose body was found at a southern Illinois highway intersection had been reported missing from Georgia, and her husband remains missing.

Police say 33-year-old Tykeisha Marie Dixon of Roswell, Georgia, was identified through evidence at the scene.

Her body was found Saturday morning at an Illinois 143 intersection just outside Edwardsville, 19 miles northeast of St. Louis. Police released her name Sunday and said her family reported her missing the day before with her husband, 39-year-old Luther Lee Henderson Jr. He remains missing.

Police say neither Dixon nor Henderson had ties to the area