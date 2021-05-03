Middle school students honor veterans with special tribute

WURTLAND, KY (WOWK) – One school in eastern Kentucky has been hard at work making sure area veterans are honored in a special way this year. The sixth grade class at the Wurtland Middle School has been working on a big project that involves sharing the stories of their local veterans.

Sixth-grade teacher Jordan Sparks says when they started in-person learning she suggested the idea of contacting local veterans and starting a project that will be seen all over the county. Sparks says the kids “loved” the idea.

First, the students researched their area veterans by looking through newspaper clippings and other sources. Then, they would reach out by writing their chosen veteran a letter and several responded back.

A lot of the kids have actually received pictures or they’ve sent like little badges and stuff like that. Jordan Sparks, Wurtland Middle School 6th grade teacher

With the recent death of Congressional Medal of Honor Recipient Ernest West, the students say they believe it’s important to showcase those who live in the area and those who are no longer with us.



Congressional Medal of Honor Recipient Ernest West’s banner will be hanging along with many others. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Sixth-grade student Brody Tobias says they’re hanging these banners “so that way everybody will have a basic idea of who these people are.” Sixth-grade student India Woods also says these area veterans “need to be recognized for the stuff that they did.”

Sparks says their school has also been contacted about expanding the project to other counties in eastern Kentucky next year. The school hopes the project will continue to grow over time.

As for this year, the banners will be placed all over Greenup County before Memorial Day and they will remain up in some areas until Veterans Day.