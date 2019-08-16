Man suspected of shooting deputy, trooper surrenders

VAN BUREN, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a man suspected of shooting and wounding two law enforcement officers has surrendered after a seven-hour standoff in southern Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced around 5 p.m. Friday in a Tweet that the standoff had ended.

Patrol Cpl. Dallas Thompson says it began when gunfire erupted as two troopers and a Carter County deputy were approaching a home to serve an eviction notice. The deputy, who was hit in the leg, groin and chest, was pulled to safety by one of the troopers. He was flown to St. Louis for treatment for injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

The other trooper was shot in the shoulder and his bulletproof vest and was released from a hospital after receiving treatment.

The shooting came two days after six Philadelphia police officers were shot and wounded during a standoff.