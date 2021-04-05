Man falls into 30-foot sinkhole while trying to access storage unit

Sinkhole had ice and water in it

LEADVILLE, Colo. (KDVR) — A man who fell into a 30-foot sinkhole while trying to access his storage unit was pulled to safety Thursday evening after an hours-long rescue effort.

Leadville/Lake County Fire Rescue said the bottom of the sinkhole had a substantial amount of ice and water in it, creating a very unstable pit.

Firefighter Alex Conlin rappelled into the sinkhole and helped the man into safety gear, which was attached to a safety line and secured to a fire engine to keep him from sinking into the water.

Additional rescue crews were called after the firefighter determined that the man was injured.

Leadville/Lake County Fire Rescue

Within a few hours, the man was rescued from the hole and taken by ambulance to a helicopter to be flown to a hospital and treated for his injuries, according to LLCFR.

Conlin was also assessed and provided rehabilitation treatment.

“Risk a lot to save a lot, risk a little to save a little, risk nothing to save nothing,” Conlin said, referring to the rescue effort.