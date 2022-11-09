EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man who fell asleep in the driver’s seat of a car, was arrested after being found in possession of several thousand fentanyl pills and a handgun.

The suspect was identified as 35-year-old Jevshua Muniz when patrol officers approached a car that was stopped facing against traffic with the engine running at 10:30 p.m. at the 100 block of Locust in south-central El Paso.

Fentanyl, gun, ammunition and cash seized by EPPD on traffic search. Courtesy EPPD

According to El Paso Police department, Muniz was asleep on the driver’s seat holding a gun in his hand. He was awakened by the officers, ordered out of his vehicle and found in possession of several thousand fentanyl pills.

Muniz was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility. He is facing charges of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, a charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon and under a bond of $202,000.