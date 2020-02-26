Malik Monk suspended indefinitely by the NBA

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Hornets guard Malik Monk has been suspended without pay for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA’s anti-drug program.

Monk’s suspension will begin with Wednesday night’s game against the New York Knicks and continue until he is determined to be in full compliance with the program.

The third-year reserve guard has averaged 10.3 points and 2.9 rebounds in 21 minutes per game this season.

Monk has been playing better of late, averaging 18.2 points over the last seven games.

Malik Monk committed to the University of Kentucky on November 2015.

He attended Bentonville High School in Bentonville, Arkansas. As a senior, he averaged 28.6 points per game, 4.4 assist per game and 7.6 rebounds per game. In 2016, Monk played in the 2016 McDonald’s All-American Game and Jordan Brand Classic where he earned Co-MVP honors alongside Kentucky teammate De’Aaron Fox. Monk played AAU basketball for Wings Elite. He also participated in the Nike Global Challenge and NBPA Top 100 camp, according to his website.

Monk was a consensus five-star prospect, being ranked #9 overall player in the Class of 2016 by the four main recruiting services Rivals, ESPN, Scout, and 247 Sports, according to his website.