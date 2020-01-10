MacDill Air Force Base on lockdown after reports of an active shooter

TAMPA, Fl. (CBS News)–

A lockdown has been lifted at MacDill Air Force Base after reports of an active shooter, CBS News has confirmed. Earlier the base confirmed to CBS News that it sent out an alert Friday morning for a possible active shooter and was assessing the situation.

CBS affiliate WTSP-TV reports that the base is still investigating the possibility of an active shooter. MacDill is the headquarters for U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command.

Just got an alert while here at MacDill for an Active Shooter. We're in lock-down. Be safe. — Andrew Learned (@AndrewLearned) January 10, 2020

The base employs more than 15,000 people, WTSP reports. A large number of military members and their families also live on base in military housing.