Lock of former U.S. president’s hair to be auctioned

WASHINGTON D.C. — A lock of the former president Abraham Lincoln’s hair is up for sale.

The clippings were taken after the 16th president of the United States was assassinated on April 14, 1865, by John Wilkes Booth.

Lincoln’s lock of hair is mounted on an official war department telegram. The hair was originally wrapped in a bloodstained telegram by a cousin of Lincoln’s widow, she was also a doctor and Kentucky postmaster.

“This is a lock of President Abraham Lincoln’s hair that was taken at the autopsy on April 15th, 1865,” said Bobby Livingston, with RR Auction. “It was common for people to be gifted locks of hair. People collected hair of famous people in those days.”

Historians say the telegram disapproved a conspiracy theory that then-secretary of war Edwin Stanton plotted to kill Lincoln because of their personal and political differences.

At the time, some claimed that Stanton ordered military communications to be disrupted, allowing Booth to briefly elude his captors.

Boston-based RR Auction says bidding has opened online ahead of a live auction scheduled for Sept. 12.