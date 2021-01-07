Kansas Rep. LaTurner tests positive for COVID-19 after vote

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Rep. Jake LaTurner tested positive for COVID-19 while participating in a joint session of Congress that certified President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the Electoral College.

LaTurner’s office tweeted early Thursday that the freshman Republican “is not experiencing any symptoms at this time.”

Late Wednesday evening, Congressman Jake LaTurner received a positive test result for COVID-19.



Congressman LaTurner took the test as part of Washington DC’s travel guidelines that requires visitors be tested. He is not experiencing any symptoms at this time. — Rep. Jake LaTurner (@RepLaTurner) January 7, 2021

LaTurner had voted to object to the counting of Arizona’s electoral votes for Biden, but his tweet said he was following the advice of the House physician and federal Centers for Disease Control guidelines and not returning to the House floor for other votes.

LaTurner took office Sunday, representing the 2nd District of eastern Kansas.