HORRY COUNTY, Sc. — The woman who police say abandoned her newborn in the woods of South Carolina will stay in jail.

Jennifer Lynn Sahr, 32, is charged with homicide by child abuse in connection to a cold-case from 2008.

In December of that year, utility workers found a baby-boy dead inside a shopping bag on the side of a road.

Today, March 6, the judge denied her bond saying she is a flight risk.