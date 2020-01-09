Jetliner targeted by Iranian aircraft missile

U.S. — The Ukranian jetliner that crashed yesterday in Iran was targeted by an Iranian anti-aircraft missile.

President Donald Trump says he believes the suspected missile attack may have been unintentional.

“It was flying in a pretty rough neighborhood,” President Trump said. “And somebody could have made a mistake. Some people say it was mechanical, I personally don’t think that’s, uh, even a question, personally.”

There were no survivors among the 176 passengers and crew members on board.

CBS News reports U.S. intelligence picked up signals of a surface-to-air radar being turned on.

They said satellites indicated the launch of as many as two missiles.

Those blips were quickly followed by a third, showing an explosion.

Ukranian investigators are on the ground in Iran and there will be an international investigation into what happened.

