Jehovah’s Witnesses begin global campaign in November, distribute special magazine online and by mail

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — During the month of November, Jehovah’s Witnesses worldwide will be participating in a global campaign. You won’t see them preaching door-to-door due to local health guidance related to the COVID-19 pandemic, but instead, sharing a special edition magazine online, through letter writing, and by making phone calls to their neighbors.

During this global campaign that began Sunday, Nov. 1, the Witnesses are distributing an electronic and print edition of their Watchtower magazine entitled “What Is God’s Kingdom?”

Electronic and printed editions of the Watchtower magazine entitled “What is God’s Kingdom?” will be distributed in November during a global campaign. – JW.ORG

Jehovah’s witnesses feel the answer to that question has been of interest to people of many different faiths for centuries, so they will deliver this magazine free of charge to the general public, business owners, and government and court officials, according to the press release announcement.

Jehovah’s Witnesses find that many people have prayed for God’s Kingdom to come by repeating the words “thy kingdom come” in a widely known prayer, but wonder what the Kingdom is and when it will come, and what it can do to solve the problems of the world.

The magazine is designed to explain this topic using scriptures that direct the reader to the answers in their own copy of the Bible.

Jehovah’s Witnesses hope the Bible’s promise of a world free from pain and suffering, through God’s Kingdom, will bring comfort to those who read the magazine.

An electronic copy is currently available online in over 300 languages on the official website of Jehovah’s Witnesses at JW.org under the library, magazine section.