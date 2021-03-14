Is Brees bound for the broadcast booth? Plus 10 others who made the jump!

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) is interviewed after an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in New Orleans. The Saints defeated the Bears 21-9. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

NEW ORLEANS — With future first-ballot Hall-of-Famer Drew Brees closing the door on his record-breaking playing days, the former New Orleans Saints quarterback will most assuredly pursue a career in broadcasting.

The recently turned 42-year-old (Jan 15) has been linked to NBC Sports for more than a year now, with Brees rumored to replace longtime color analyst and former Cincinnati Bengal Chris Collingsworth on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

The transition from quarterback to commentator is something John Curtis Christian head coach and WGNO Friday Night Football co-host J.T. Curtis feels will be effortless for the NFL’s all-time leading passer.

“I don’t think he will have a big adjustment,” said Curtis. “He’s a bright guy. He’s a guy who’s intense in his work. He is going to approach television just like he approached the game – totally prepared and totally focused on what he’s got to do.

“He has a great deal of pride in making sure he is the best at what he does. He’ll do the same in broadcasting.”

Swapping the helmet for a headset is nothing new for retiring gridiron greats. Below is a gallery of those that have successfully made the move into the broadcast booth.