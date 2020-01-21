Internal investigation into President Trump’s Opportunity Zone Initiative

U.S. — President Trump’s multi billion dollar Opportunity Zone Initiative, designed to lift struggling U.S. communities out of poverty, is now under an internal investigation.

Opportunity Zones give investors huge tax breaks if they invest, create jobs or new homes in distressed communities.

But Democrats say so far, they’re not sure the program is being used to help the poor.

Pro Publica recently reported that wealthy investors, some with direct ties to the president, were spending big on the program in relatively well-off communities.

That prompted congressman Emanuel Cleaver, a Democrat from Kansas City, and fellow Democrats to call for the investigation.

The Trump administration contends the program is doing what it promised.

“We’re just making the wealthy neighborhoods much more attractive,” Cleaver said, “I’m not in favor of that and I’m going to do everything I can to stop it”

Springfield’s downtown, central and north zones are included in this project.

The treasury department says the investigation should conclude this Spring.