Intelligence officials say Russia is working to interfere with 2020 presidential election

WASHINGTON D.C. — Intelligence officials are warning lawmakers: Russia is trying to interfere with the 2020 presidential election.

Texas Republican Congressman Will Hurd says he believes those reports.

“You don’t have to be in the NSA or the CIA to know that Russia is trying to meddle in our elections,” Hurd said.

Officials say evidence shows Russia isn’t favoring one party or candidate.

They claim the country is trying to create chaos, and make Americans wary of the entire election process.

The department of homeland security is working with state and local officials to work to protect elections.

Some lawmakers are asking the White House to impose economic sanctions on Russia until the interference stops.