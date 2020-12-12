In a year dominated by pandemic, many other dramas unfolded

In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, worshippers chant slogans during Friday prayers ceremony, as a banner show Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, left, and Iraqi Shiite senior militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were killed in Iraq in a U.S. drone attack on Jan. 3, and a banner which reads in Persian: “Death To America, “at Imam Khomeini Grand Mosque in Tehran, Iran, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. Iran’s supreme leader said in his sermons President Donald Trump is a “clown” who only pretends to support the Iranian people but will “push a poisonous dagger” into their backs, as he struck a defiant tone in his first Friday sermon in Tehran in eight years. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)

Not since World War II has a single phenomenon dominated the news worldwide as the COVID-19 pandemic has in 2020.

In the United States, a tumultuous presidential election and a wave of protests over racial injustice also drew relentless coverage. Overshadowed, to an extent, were other dramatic developments.

Among them were China’s crackdown on Hong Kong’s democracy, an apocalyptic explosion in Beirut, and deaths of global superstars.

Some seemingly epic events early in the year now seem distant – for example, U.S. President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial and the announcement by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that they were exiting their prominent roles in Britain’s royal family.