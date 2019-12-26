How to report robocalls from Social Security imposters

(CBS).– Americans saw a dramatic increase in robocalls from scammers this year, despite regulators’ efforts to crack down on the problem. The government agency targeted most by scam artists is the Social Security Administration, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

In the first half of this year, people filed nearly 73,000 reports of Social Security imposters.

If you’re receiving such calls, you can report them to the Federal Communications Commission, Federal Trade Commission or Social Security Administration. Here are links to file a report with each:

Report calls to the FCC: consumercomplaints.fcc.gov

Report calls to the FTC: FTC.gov/complaint

Report calls to the SSA: secure.ssa.gov/ipff/home