How to get free dessert at Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory is giving away free dessert. Here's how to take advantage

(FOX NEWS) — The Cheesecake Factory is rolling out a new incentive online in an effort to garner a stronger customer base.

The chain is giving away a slice of cheesecake to customers who place an online pickup order of $30 dollars or more.

Up until February 12th, customers who use the promo code “free slice” will be able to choose from the restaurant’s 30 flavors of cheesecake or layer cake.

The company’s CEO says he hopes the promotion gives guests a “sweet” reason to try online ordering.

Quick-service restaurants are competing against each other and the growing power of third-party delivery companies.

NPD Group says the online ordering market is the fastest-growing source of restaurant sales in the US.

Digital orders are growing some 20 percent each year.