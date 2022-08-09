ST. LOUIS – The federal government has approved Governor Mike Parson’s request for a federal disaster declaration after devastating flooding in several St. Louis areas.

This means more help for the many people who still need assistance. This comes as another resource center opens Tuesday morning for flood victims.

The disaster declaration means federal flood relief will be available for people impacted by the first round of flash flooding back on July 25 through 28.

It includes assistance for flood damage that occurred in St. Louis city and county plus St. Charles and Montgomery counties. The declaration also means people in the qualifying areas can apply for FEMA assistance including temporary housing, loans, and grants. Financial help is available for housing repairs, replacement of damaged belongings, vehicles, and other qualifying expenses related to the flooding and storms.

You can find out more details by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or you can visit their website.

Meanwhile, another multi-agency resource center also opens Tuesday at the Friendly Temple at 5515 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive in St. Louis city.

It will be open from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

Flood victims can get help there from the Red Cross and other agencies not including FEMA. This is the latest of several multi-agency resource centers to open after the flooding.

There has been some frustration with the centers because of long lines and people saying they have been turned away without receiving the help that they need.

We will see what unfolds with this latest effort.

