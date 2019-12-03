House Judiciary Committee will have first public impeachment hearing

U.S. — The House Judiciary Committee is less than 24 hours away from its first public impeachment hearing.

Today, we’re getting a look at the report from the intelligence committee’s impeachment inquiry.

The report says: “President Trump, personally and acting through agents within and outside of the U.S. Government, solicited the interference of a foreign government, Ukraine, to benefit his reelection” and that he “engaged in an unprecedented campaign of obstruction.”

“I think the Democrats should be ashamed of themselves,” President Trump said. “If you look at impeachment, the word impeachment, here there was nothing wrong, nothing done wrong.”

Democratic Representative Adam Schiff is the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

Members have been interviewing witnesses to figure out if the president withheld aid to Ukraine, so the country would investigate the son of potential political rival Joe Biden.

“I am gravely concerned that if we merely accept this that we invite not only further corruption of our elections by this president, but we also invite it of the next president,” Rep. Schiff said.

Republicans released their own report yesterday saying there is, quote “no direct, firsthand evidence” that President Trump improperly pressured the Ukrainian president.