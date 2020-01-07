Harvey Weinstein charged with new sex crime charges

LOS ANGELES — Harvey Weinstein slapped with new sex crime charges, this time in Los Angeles.

Weinstein is being charged with raping one woman, and sexually assaulting another in separate incidents over a two day period in 2013.

The bombshell comes just one day before jury selection starts in Weinstein’s highly anticipated rape and sex abuse trial in New York.

The disgraced Hollywood producer was in a Manhattan courthouse today as a judge and his lawyer finished the preparations for his high-stakes trial.

In New York, Weinstein faces allegations of raping one woman, also in 2013, as well as performing a forcible sexual act on another woman in 2009. Weinstein has pleaded not guilty.

Jury selection in New York is expected tomorrow.

If Weinstein is convicted on all charges there we will face life in prison.