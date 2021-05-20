Google to open first physical retail store in New York

FILE – This Sept. 24, 2019, file photo shows a sign on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif. Google was quickly negotiating generous deals with big and small Australian media companies to pay for news as the Parliament considers forcing digital giants into such remuneration agreements, a minister said on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

NEW YORK (WPIX) – In an era when brick-and-mortar stores play second fiddle to online retailers, a giant of the tech industry is singing a new tune.

Google announced Thursday it’s set to open its first physical retail store later this summer; it’ll be in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood, where Google has massive office space.

The store will be a place for customers to experience and purchase hardware, and receive services “in a variety of immersive ways.”

The COVID-19 pandemic drastically changed the in-person shopping experience, shutting down cities and creating major challenges for small businesses and brick-and-mortar stores.

Google said masks, hand sanitation and social distancing will be required, and policies will be adjusted as guidelines change.

“The health and safety of customers and store team is our top priority, and we’ve built our store and shopping experience with that in mind and an eye towards the future,” said Google’s VP, Direct Channels & Membership Jason Rosenthal.

Customers can also pick up orders placed via GoogleStore.com.

The Google Store Chelsea, as it will be known, will be a part of Google’s “urban campus in the Chelsea neighborhood, which is home to many of our 11,000+ Google NYC employees,” the company said in a statement. “Google has been in New York for the last 20 years, and we view the store as a natural extension of our longtime commitment to the city.”

For updates, the company told customers to visit store.google.com/Chelsea.