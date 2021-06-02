Get a Shot, Get a Job: Springfield facility combines job fair and vaccination clinic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Individuals can get their COVID-19 vaccination and find a new job at the Missouri Job Center in Springfield during the facility’s “Get a Shot, Get a Job” event.

Missouri Job Center partnered up with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department to get this event on its feet.

Approximately 30 local employers will be at the Job Center on Wednesday, June 9, including Bass Pro, Costco, Mama Jeans, and Mercy Hospital.

Those who don’t need a job are still welcome to walk in and get the vaccine without making an appointment.

Johnson & Johnson and the Pfizer vaccine will be offered at the event.

The Pfizer vaccine is offered to kids as young as 12, but they will need a parent or guardian.