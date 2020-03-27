Georgia Aquarium welcomes shelter puppies while it’s closed

ATLANTA, Ga. (WHTM) — While the humans are home the puppies are at play.

The Atlanta Humane Society took some of its romping, scampering pups to visit the Georgia Aquarium.

The aquarium is closed to two-legged visitors amid the coronavirus outbreak, so it was the perfect chance for these furry friends to check out the marine life.

The puppies watched as fish and sharks swam above them, though they seemed more interested in playing with one another much of the time.

Regardless, it was an adorable outing that made our day — and theirs.