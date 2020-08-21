George Floyd mural in Minneapolis defaced with black paint

A mural of George Floyd is painted outside the Cup Foods at 38th St and Chicago Avenue on June 18, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The intersection, dubbed “George Floyd Square”, has become the site of an ongoing memorial for George Floyd, who was killed there by Minneapolis Police on May 25. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Someone has defaced a giant mural of George Floyd at the Minneapolis intersection where he died in May.

Someone sprayed black paint on the mural on the side of a food market, the Star Tribune reported. A Minneapolis police spokesman says the department hasn’t taken any reports about the vandalized mural, however.

Other Floyd murals around the country have reportedly been defaced, including in Rochester, Minnesota; Long Beach, California; and Portland, Oregon.

Floyd, who was Black, died on Memorial Day after four Minneapolis police officers arrested him for allegedly trying to use a counterfeit $20 bill at the food market. The officers held him down on his stomach in the street while he was handcuffed. A white officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes even as Floyd said he could not breathe.

His death sparked global protests against racism and police brutality.