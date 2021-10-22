Frozen lamb products shipped to Missouri recalled; imported without re-inspection

MISSOURI – AFFCO USA, Importer of Record in Jacksonville, Fla., is recalling approximately 24,461 pounds of frozen raw lamb shoulder products that were not presented for import re-inspection into the United States, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Friday.

The lamb products were imported in July 2021 and were shipped to distributors in Florida, Michigan, Missouri, New York and Pennsylvania for further distribution to retailers.

The recalled products were in boxes bearing the New Zealand establishment seal “SPM135.” The recall includes cardboard boxes weighing between 33-lb to 39-lb, each containing frozen raw lamb square cut shoulder bone-in products with a shipping mark of M1353023.

The USDA says the problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities of imported products and says there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,’ the recall states.