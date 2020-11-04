Ford recalls over 375K Explorers to fix suspension problem

FILE – In this Oct. 25, 2011 file photo, a Ford sign is seen at the Salem Ford dealership in Salem, N.H. Ford is recalling more than 550,000 pickup trucks and SUVs in North America because seat backs may not properly restrain people in a crash. The recall covers certain 2018 through 2020 F-150 pickups, 2019 and 2020 F-Series Super Duty trucks, 2018 and 2019 Explorer SUVs, and 2019 and 2020 Expedition SUVs. Also included are some 2020 Explorer and Lincoln Aviator SUVs that have rear seats with manual seat-back mechanisms. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

DETROIT (AP) – Ford is recalling more than 375,000 Explorer SUVs in the U.S. and Canada to fix a suspension problem that has caused 13 crashes.

The recall covers SUVs from the 2013 through 2017 model years built at Ford’s Chicago Assembly Plant from Sept. 4, 2012 to Jan. 25, 2017. They were sold or registered 22 states and six Canadian provinces where salt is used to clear roads during the winter.

The automaker says the rear toe links can fracture, reducing steering control. A toe link puts weight on the tires so they stay on the ground.

Ford says six people were hurt in the crashes. Dealers will inspect the suspension and replace parts if necessary.

Customers will be notified starting the week of Nov. 30.