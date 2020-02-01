Football fans expected to spend over 15 billion on Super Bowl

U.S. — The national retail federation has released its annual Super Bowl survey.

Nearly 194 million people are expected to tune in to the big game

This year’s spending is on track to be the highest ever for a Super Bowl, an estimated 17.2 billion dollars!

80% of super bowl purchases are expected to be for food and drinks.

The rest will go toward team apparel, new televisions, decorations and furniture.

This year’s 17.2 billion dollar figure drastically overthrows the recent highest historical spending of 15.5 billion dollars from 2016.