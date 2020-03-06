Fifth confirmed case of the coronavirus in Illinois

ILLINOIS – Health officials in Illinois announce the state’s fifth case of coronavirus.

The man had recently traveled to Italy and returned home through O’Hare Airport.

Governor J.B. Pritzker says the man is in stable condition.

“The patient is an individual in his 20s who acquired the infection during recent travels to Italy,” Pritzker said. “He is currently in isolation at Rush University Medical Center and is in stable condition.”

Officials say they’re identifying anyone he was in contact with since arriving in the United States.

