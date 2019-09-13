Felicity Huffman to be sentenced in college admissions scandal

(CBS).– Felicity Huffman is scheduled to be sentenced for her role in the college admissions cheating scandal on Friday afternoon. The popular television actress has admitted to paying $15,000 in an effort to boost her eldest daughter’s SAT score.

Prosecutors have recommended that Huffman, 56, spends one month in prison. Her lawyers said she should serve a year of probation.

In 2017, prosecutors said Huffman paid the $15,000 to a foundation by William Singer, who allegedly arranged for a particular proctor to ensure her daughter scored well on the SAT. Her daughter received a score of 1420, approximately 400 points over her PSAT score from the year prior, according to the federal indictment.

In May, Huffman pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.