LIVE: FBI, police swarm Brian Laundrie’s family home to execute search warrant related to Gabby Petito investigation

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — Law enforcement agencies swarmed the home of Brian Laundrie’s family on Monday as the fiancé of Gabby Petito, who was identified by police as a person of interest in her disappearance, remains missing.

WFLA’s Christine McLarty was outside the Laundrie family home in North Port Monday morning and reported seeing about 15 FBI and North Port police units swarm and tape off the home around 10 a.m. ET.

“The FBI is executing a court-authorized search warrant [Monday] at the Laundrie residence in North Port, FL relevant to the Gabrielle ‘Gabby’ Petito investigation,” the FBI said in a statement. “No further details can be provided since this is an active and ongoing investigation.”

Agents were seen going inside the Laundrie’s house carrying suitcases and documents.

(WFLA photo)

(WFLA photo)

As WFLA’s Eagle 8 news helicopter flew over the scene, photojournalist Paul Lamison witnessed agents come out of the home to walk the perimeter of and photograph a shed in the backyard.

The law enforcement activity comes hours after North Port police said they were no longer searching Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie, who was reported missing by his family on Friday. According to police, family members last saw him leave home Tuesday wearing hiking gear.

“At this time, we currently believe we have exhausted all avenues in searching of the grounds there,” North Port police PIO Josh Taylor said in a statement. “Law enforcement agencies continue to search for Brian Laundrie.”

Laundrie is the fiancé of Gabby Petito, who disappeared during a cross-country trip the two went on together this summer. Police say Laundrie returned home to North Port alone on Sept. 1 and was later named a person of interest in the missing person case involving 22-year-old Petito.

A body found in Wyoming on Sunday matches Petito’s description, according to FBI agents. However, a full forensic identification has not been completed to “confirm 100% that we found Gabby.”

This is a developing story, please check back for updates and download the WFLA app for breaking news push alerts.