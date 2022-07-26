(The Hill) — White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN New Day on Tuesday that making an emergency declaration around monkeypox is under “active consideration.”

“That’s something that’s obviously under active consideration,” Fauci, also the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said when New Day reporter John Berman asked him about an emergency declaration for the virus.

Fauci said of the response to monkeypox overall: “We’re doing well, but we’ve got to do much better.”

Monkeypox primarily affects “men who have sex with men,” according to Fauci, but can be more concerning in those already diagnosed with viral infections such as HIV.

“There’s an entire layered group of people who are at risk,” Fauci said, emphasizing that vaccination against monkeypox should spread beyond the group of people who have already been exposed to the virus.

Fauci also touched on the state of President Joe Biden, who announced Thursday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

When Berman asked if Biden had tested negative yet, Fauci said, “I don’t know, but I doubt it.”

“It would be unusual to test negative so quickly,” he elaborated.

Fauci said he had discussed the president’s condition with Dr. Kevin O’Connor, White House physician, on Monday and that Biden seems to be doing well.

“He’s completed his five days, now the decision is about what are we going to go from here regarding continued testing and how soon are we going to get him out back to the — he’s doing his job right now for sure virtually — but how do we get him back out,” Fauci said.

He continued, speaking of Biden: “He’s feeling really very well, in fact each day he’s improved more and more to the point now where he really does feel quite well.”