MOLENA, Ga. — A Georgia woman’s family is asking people to send their loved one letters for her 105th birthday!

Helen Mangham will be turning 105 years old in August and her family says she loves receiving mail.

Helen has three sisters who are still alive at ages 94, 101, and 103 years old.

To send Helen a card, you can mail it to this address:

Pam Vickers, 257 Wallie Road

Molena, Ga 30258