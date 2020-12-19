Fake Florida ministry got over $8M in coronavirus relief funds: reports

Fla. (FOX) — Federal authorities seized $8.4 million in coronavirus pandemic relief loans obtained by a family running a fake ministry in Florida, according to reports.

Joshua Edwards, a vice president of ASLAN International Ministry, applied for a $6.91 million loan from the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

Edwards portrayed his ministry as a successful organization with just under 500 employees, with monthly payrolls totaling $2.76 million and revenues exceeding $51 million, the Orlando Sentinel reported, citing court documents.

The federal PPP program eventually provided Edwards’ ministry with funds in excess of what he asked. He had provided IRS documents and bank account summaries with a cover letter from an accounting firm.

U.S Attorney Nicole Andrejko submitted a complaint against ASLAN organization and the Edwards family, noting several issues: the accounting firm shared the same address as ASLAN itself; the money was allegedly divided into several accounts, each connected to one of the Edwards family members; and the family attempted to use the money to purchase a $3.71 million house in the Golden Oaks community at Disney World.

The complaint alleged a number of other red flags.

“The perpetrators of the fraud attempted to conceal the source, nature and location of the bank fraud proceeds by moving the proceeds through numerous bank accounts, held in different names,” the complaint said.

When federal agents went to the ASLAN offices in September, they found no one there and the doors locked. Neither the neighboring tenants nor the property owner had seen anyone use the offices in over a year.

Agents eventually caught up to the family of four, finding them fleeing through North Florida with suitcases containing hard drives, a document shredder, multiple credit and gift cards, financial documents and business records, CNBC reported.

“In plain view was an open, dark-colored Faraday bag containing what appeared to be multiple laptops and tablets. In the rear passenger seat were two clear garbage bags containing what appeared to be shredded documents. In the rear cargo area, multiple suitcases were stacked from floor to the ceiling, along with a document shredder,” the complaint said.

The family claimed they were heading to Texas for a conference, which they provided no further details for.

The complaint also claims the family was trying to apply for relief loans in Canada as well.