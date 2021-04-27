Erie postmaster files lawsuit over post election claim that brought Erie national attention

Erie’s postmaster is now suing over a post election claim that brought Erie national attention.

In a suit filed with the court late last week, Erie postmaster Robert Weisenbach is suing Richard Hopkins, and Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe.

The suit alleges that the public claims that Erie postal workers tampered with election returns caused stress and undue hardship for Weisenbach and his wife. An investigation later showed that the claims were baseless.

The suit says Hopkins stepped forward to say he saw the ballots being tampered with and that the right wing group Project Veritas put him up to it.