(The Hill) — Elon Musk on Sunday night denied a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report that claimed he had an affair with the wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin, calling the article “total bs” and even going so far as to say that he hasn’t “had sex in ages.”

In a reply to a story link the publication posted on Twitter about the affair, Musk said the report was “shortseller fud” and that the newspaper has frequently written fake “hit pieces” on him before.

“This is total bs,” the Tesla and SpaceX CEO wrote in another post. “Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night! I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic.”

He later added: “Haven’t even had sex in ages (sigh).”

The article alleges Brin filed for a divorce in January, shortly after learning of a brief affair between Musk and his wife, Nicole Shanahan, in December 2021.

Brin and Shanahan, who married in 2018, had existing complications in their relationship and officially separated on Dec. 15.

Musk, the world’s richest man, and Brin, the eighth-richest, had been close friends. Musk has frequently crashed at the Google co-founder’s home, and Brin supported him and Tesla financially during the 2008 recession. The WSJ reported the two have had a falling out since the affair and that Brin has ordered his financial advisors to sell his investments in Musk’s companies.

Musk, 51, separated from Canadian musician Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, in September after a roughly three-year relationship. He has nine children with three women.

Musk has faced allegations of impropriety in the past, including an alleged incident in which he exposed himself to a flight attendant. He has denied the allegation.