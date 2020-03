SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Nike is doing its part to make the Olympics better for the planet by launching a line of eco-friendly uniforms.

They’re made of recycled plastic bottles and nylon as well as rubber and yarn-waste from factories.

Even the shoes are made of 75% of manufacturing waste products.

Nike claims the uniforms are the highest performing they’ve ever created.

Athletes will be showing off the new uniforms at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games in July.