Devices that caused New York subway station evacuation deemed safe – live updates

NEW YORK (CBS).– Two pressure cookers that prompted an evacuation at a New York subway station Friday morning were determined to not be explosive, police said. The New York Police Department’s counterterrorism bureau said on Twitter that the pressure cookers found at the Fulton Street station were deemed safe.
The police department confirmed to CBS News that another pressure cooker was being investigated in a different part of Manhattan. That pressure cooker was found near the intersection of West 16th Street and Seventh Avenue.
Transit officials rerouted the No. 2 and 3 subway lines to avoid the Fulton Street station, causing delays during the morning commute. The lines connect lower Manhattan to Brooklyn and run under the East River.
This is a developing story and will be updated.