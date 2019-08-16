Devices that caused New York subway station evacuation deemed safe – live updates

This photo provided by NYPD shows a suspicious object which looks like a pressure cooker or electric crockpot on the floor of the New York City Subway platform on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 in New York. Police say two suspicious objects that prompted an evacuation of the major lower Manhattan subway station during the morning commute are not explosives. New York Police Department Counterterrorism Chief James Waters tweeted Friday that the bomb squad cleared the items found at the Fulton Street station. (NYPD via AP)

NEW YORK (CBS).– Two pressure cookers that prompted an evacuation at a New York subway station Friday morning were determined to not be explosive, police said. The New York Police Department’s counterterrorism bureau said on Twitter that the pressure cookers found at the Fulton Street station were deemed safe.

Our @NYPDCT Bomb Squad has cleared the devices inside of Fulton Street subway station in Lower Manhattan. They are NOT explosive devices.



Out of an abundance of caution officers have searched nearby stations. pic.twitter.com/Y32I9DFEDf — NYPDCounterterrorism (@NYPDCT) August 16, 2019 Courtesy of NYPD Counterterrorism Twitter page

The police department confirmed to CBS News that another pressure cooker was being investigated in a different part of Manhattan. That pressure cooker was found near the intersection of West 16th Street and Seventh Avenue.

Transit officials rerouted the No. 2 and 3 subway lines to avoid the Fulton Street station, causing delays during the morning commute. The lines connect lower Manhattan to Brooklyn and run under the East River.

This is a developing story and will be updated.