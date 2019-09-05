Department of Education sued over the loan forgiveness program rejecting most teachers

Wa. — Teachers in Washington say they are getting cheated out of a promise the government made a decade ago.

The government created the loan forgiveness program for teachers as a reward for choosing a public service career.

The offer also extended to other public servants, like nurses.

The promise was that if teachers made consistent loan payments, they would have their college student loans wiped clean after ten years.

The American Federation of Teachers is now suing the Department of Education after a federal audit revealed that over the last 2 years 99% of all people applying for the program have been rejected.

Randi Weingarten is a spokesperson for the federation.

“the department that has given people the royal run around,” said Weingarten. “You call one day you can one set of information you call another you get another set of information”

The Department of Education says the won’t comment on the litigation but says they are working to improve the program.