Crawford County facing charges related to U.S. Capitol insurrection

A Crawford County man is arrested Friday in connection to the U.S. Capitol insurrection, which took place on January 6th.

Jeremy Vorous of Venango was arrested on charges relating to criminal acts at the U.S. Capitol.

Vorous is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, as well as obstruction of any official proceeding.

An initial appearance by video conference took place before Magistrate Judge Richard A. Lanzillo.

Vorous was released on bond and a preliminary hearing has been set for April 1st.