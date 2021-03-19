COVID-19 vaccines in North Dakota will be available to the general public starting March 29

COVID-19 vaccines will open to the general public on Monday, March 29, the North Dakota Department of Health announced during Friday’s press conference.

Opening the vaccine to the general public means the state will officially reach Phase 2. Providers in certain areas may reach Phase 2 prior to March 29.

The Department of Health says as of Friday, 194,903 (27%) of North Dakotans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 115,524 (16%) being fully vaccinated.

“Those who haven’t been vaccinated are encouraged to take advantage of this expanded access to protect themselves and those around them, build community immunity, keep our schools and businesses open and help end the pandemic,” Gov. Doug Burgum said in a press release.

To find a vaccine near you, CLICK HERE.