Coronavirus spread gets attention from the White House

WASHINGTON D.C. — The Trump administration is preparing for the coronavirus if or when it becomes a problem in the United States.

“The number one priority from our standpoint is the health and safety of the American people,” President Trump said. “We’re ready to adapt and we’re ready to do whatever we have to as the disease spreads if it spreads. “

Vice President Mike Pence is now leading the prevention effort.

This comes as the CDC confirms a California person has been infected with COVID-19.

The person reportedly did not have travel history or exposure to another patient with the virus.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are requesting billions of dollars to fight the coronavirus.

President Trump says we have the best experts in the world developing a vaccine right now.