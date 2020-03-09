Coronavirus slams travel industry

NORTHWEST ARK. (KNWA/KFTA) – State officials warning all citizens, especially those with underlying conditions and older adults not to travel by cruise ship amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said right now there are over 500 cases confirmed. Outside the U.S. there are tens of thousands of cases. The increase of infections has slammed the travel industry forcing universities, businesses and personal travelers to back out of their travel plans. ​

Destinations, Travel Agent said she is feeling the impact.”Whether it‘s an incredible trip to Hawaii, to Italy or Switzerland, many people will save their life saving to take a trip. Right now, people are very nervous about travel. We have had a couple of cancelations. People who are older are worried.”

Molly Morgan planned a vacation for her family and also has some concerns. “We are going to wait and reevaluate closer to the trip. Hopefully, in a couple of months, things will get better, slow down and they will have better control over the spread of it.”

Meanwhile, Morgan said she is getting incentives to keep their plans. “Our final price was $1500 cheaper, plus they added an extra perk to our sailing. It’s turning out to be a better deal than we first started.”

The cruise line also offered a full refund up to 48 hours prior to the trip if they cancel but not all travelers can bank on getting their money back.

“We’re kind of at a holding point right now because right now a lot of the insurance companies even if they had them are not covering for the coronavirus because it is not a pandemic,” said​Fuller. She recommends taking a close look at insurance options if you are planning to travel.

“I think it’s important for the public not to panic. People need to do what the CDC says. Wash your hands, cover your mouth when you cough and go on with your life,” said Fuller.