Coronavirus outbreak declared global emergency as virus spreads person-to-person for first time in U.S.

National News

by: CBS News

Posted: / Updated:

(CBS News)– The State Department has now warned Americans to avoid all travel to China due to the “rapidly spreading” coronavirus outbreak. The decision came after the World Health Organization designated the outbreak a global public health emergency in an attempt to get more resources and increase international coordination to fight it.

The U.S. now has six confirmed cases of the virus, the most recent being the first confirmed instance of the disease spreading from person-to-person in the country. The new patient, announced Thursday, is the husband of an Illinois woman who was diagnosed with the virus earlier this month.

By Friday morning the flu-like virus had killed at least 213 people, all of them in China. Almost 9,900 people are infected there, with about 130 cases in 22 other countries.

Everything you need to know about the new coronavirus
The U.S., along with many other countries, has begun evacuating citizens from China on chartered flights, and a fast-rising number of major airlines have halted all flights to and from mainland China.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories