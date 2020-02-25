Coronavirus causes new fears in the global markets

WASHINGTON D.C. — The dow dropped more than 1,000 points by the closing bell because of the coronavirus spread.

The sickness has now expanded outside of China into Northern Italy.

Airlines were one of the hardest-hit sectors.

Technology companies that rely on both China’s supply chain and Chinese customers also plunged.

But what does the stock mean drop for investments or 401-k? Market watchers say long-term investors should stay calm.

“If you’re a trader you need to be nimble, take profits where you can, don’t wait around for unacceptable losses, if you’re a long term investor don’t look at your portfolio,” said Peter Tuchman, Trader with Quattro M Securities.

The drop was the worst for the index in two years and wiped out its gains so far in 2020.

Nervous investors scrambled for safety, loading up on gold and US government bonds.