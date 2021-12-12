Convoy of Hope responding to storm aftermath

SPRINGFIELD, Mo– Friday nights storms left a lot in their wake ranging from power outages and debris to damaged homes and some displaced families.

The Convoy of Hope is responding to the storm aftermath with supplies that include tarps, food, water, cleanup supplies, and more. Supplies have already been delivered by Convoy of Hope to Mayfield, Kentucky with more truckloads planned. They are also in contact with other locations in Kentucky to see what is needed there and prepping relief supplies to send from their local World Distribution center.

Convoy of Hope is also in contact with others in Tennessee to see what is needed there as well.