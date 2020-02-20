Contigo reannounces recall of 5.7 million kids water bottles due to choking hazard

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Contigo reannounced a recall of 5.7 million kids water bottles due to a choking hazard, as well as additional incidents with replacement lids provided in a previous recall.

The affected product is the Contigo Kids Cleanable Water Bottles. The water bottle’s clear silicone spout can detach, which poses a choking hazard to children.

These water bottles were also recalled in August 2019. In the previous recall, replacement lids were provided. These replacement lids are also being recalled due to the choking hazard.

The base and cover of the spout that’s being recalled will always be black. The bottles were sold nationwide in stores such as Costco, Walmart and Target as well as other stores and online websites from April 2018 through February 7, 2020. They were priced between $9 and $24.

There were 427 total reports of the spout detaching, with 27 spouts found in children’s mouths.